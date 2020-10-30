O'HAGAN - Eleanor "Helen," on October 27th. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Maura (Michael) Olivo, Stephen (Jill), Kevin (Jaqueline) and Theresa O'Hagan. Cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Hannah Cummings. Proud grandmother of Katie, Sarabeth, Hannah, Kayla and Lucy. Dear sister of Margaret Driscoll and Patricia Mundy. Caring sister-in-law of Una DeGeorge and Mary Jo O'Hagan. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Monday at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church, Huntington Station at 10:45 AM. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name can be made to St. Hugh of Lincoln Parish Outreach. maconnellfuneralhome.com