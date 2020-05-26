|
RHODES - Eleanor A., of East Meadow, NY passed away May 22, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert J. Rhodes (Kathy), Richard W. Rhodes (Catherine), and Nancy L. Iadevaio (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Derek Rhodes (Allison), Nicole Sweeney (Mark), Matthew, Thomas Rhodes, Christopher, Theresa, and Jennifer Iadevaio. Great grandma of Oliver, Adelaide Rhodes and Bryce, Curtis Sweeney. Dear sister of the late Charlotte Hatzelman, the late Ernest Hatzelman and sisters-in-law Roseanne Hat-zelman and Mildred Dallo. Adored aunt to many neices and nephews. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home and a private burial will take place at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2020