Eleanor Shaw

SHAW - Eleanor Rogers of Bethpage, formely of Levittown on July 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Devoted mother of Patricia (Donald) and Cathleen (Bruce). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Katie, Kelly, Brian, and Kevin. Loving great-grandmother of Abby and Benjamin. Adored sister of Clare, and predeceased by James and Joseph. Eleanor was an active member in the Young at Heart Group of St. Martin of Tours Parish. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 1-4pm and 6-8pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10am, at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church in Bethpage, NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
