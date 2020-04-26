|
|
SHEPARD - Eleanor ("Ellie") May, formerly of East Meadow passed away April 22nd, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on August 13th, 1928 to William King and Anna (Skabelund) King and grew up in Lynbrook with her siblings Bill (late) and wife Mildred, Emma (Filiault, Maurice late), and Arthur (late) and wife Laureen. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Shepard. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital of Rockville Centre for over 10 years. She was the loving mother of four daughters, Patricia Fucci, Dale Refvik (late Larry), Janet Barnes (Bob), and Jill Selman (Alan). Adored nana of Donna, Chrissy (Neal), Lori (late), Larry Jr. (Jennifer), Kathleen (Joe), Tony (Michelle), Robbie, Brian, Billy, Lindsay, and Matthew. Devoted great-grandmother of Bobby Jr., Maralynn, Jonathon, Isabelle, Josiah, Hannah, Kerri (Drew), Carly, Michael, Dylan, Madeline, Emma, Ryan, Olivia, Amelia, TJ, and Andre. Great-great-grandmother of Braeden, Josh, and Avery. Aunt and great-aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. She was friendly to everyone, had an infectious laugh, and her smile always lit up the room. She will be laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date to reflect and remember her wonderful life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020