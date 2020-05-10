|
SUTCH - Eleanor Marie "Ellie" passed away on April 28, 2020 at the at the age of 67. Devoted daughter of the late Edwin A., Sr. and Caroline. Cherished sister Edwin (Joan), the late Kevin (Kim Halpin (Robert), Daniel, John (Janet), Mary Giacone (the late Joe), Robert (Allison), Michael (Melissa), Carolin Schmider (the late Alfons "Duke"), the late Kathy, Timothy, and William (Lynn). Loving aunt to 28 nieces and nephews, and great-aunt to 17 great-nieces and nephews. Ellie loved tending her garden in her backyard where she grew an assortment of beautiful flowers. Her family was the most important aspect of her life. From holidays to birthdays, Ellie always brightened up an occasion with her shining smile. She will forever be missed by her family and all who knew her. Interment private at Holy Rood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020