Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Rood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Sutch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Sutch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Sutch Notice
SUTCH - Eleanor Marie "Ellie" passed away on April 28, 2020 at the at the age of 67. Devoted daughter of the late Edwin A., Sr. and Caroline. Cherished sister Edwin (Joan), the late Kevin (Kim Halpin (Robert), Daniel, John (Janet), Mary Giacone (the late Joe), Robert (Allison), Michael (Melissa), Carolin Schmider (the late Alfons "Duke"), the late Kathy, Timothy, and William (Lynn). Loving aunt to 28 nieces and nephews, and great-aunt to 17 great-nieces and nephews. Ellie loved tending her garden in her backyard where she grew an assortment of beautiful flowers. Her family was the most important aspect of her life. From holidays to birthdays, Ellie always brightened up an occasion with her shining smile. She will forever be missed by her family and all who knew her. Interment private at Holy Rood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -