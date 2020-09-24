IRISH - Eleanor T. (nee Rom) on September 22, 2020 in her 84th year, of Port Washington. Beloved wife of the late James Irish. Fond sister of Joseph Rom. Caring aunt of Jane Bishop, Joseph Rom, Theresa Luby and Michael Rom. Loving step-mother of James Irish, Michael Irish, Elizabeth Bittner, John Irish and William Irish. Caring grandmother of Anna, Madeline, Jill, Christine, John, Bridget, Katherine, the late Kevin , Conor, and great-grandson Cayden. Ellie and Jim Irish were married in 1979 and lived in Roslyn, NY. Jim died in 2007. Ellie taught 2nd grade for 30 years in Port Washington, retiring in 1998. She was a communicant of St. Mary's, a member of the choir and a catechism teacher. Ellie became a resident at the Amsterdam at Harborside in 2013. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday, 4-8PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30AM, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.







