Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
East Northport, NY
Eleanor Verno Notice
VERNO - Eleanor on August 21, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Verno. Cherished companion of Joseph Gregory, Sr. Treasured mother of Theresa Deady and Roger Verno. Loving grandmother of Tara, Tonya, Ian, Natasha, Julian, Romeo, Meaghan, John, Brandon and Colin and great grandmother of nine. Visiting Sunday 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorials in Eleanor's name are appreciated in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center - 45 Park Avenue, Bayshore, NY 11706. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019
