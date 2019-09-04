Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
(631) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Rocky Point Funeral Home
603 Route 25A
Rocky Point, NY 11778
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Weresnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Weresnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Weresnick Notice
WERESNICK - Eleanor G. in her 83rd year on September 2, 2019 of Shoreham, NY. Devoted wife of the late William Weresnick. Beloved mother of William (Debbie) Weresnick of Rocky Point, NY and Greg (Laurel) Weresnick of Ridge, NY. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Shelley Kelly and Colleen. Visiting hours 2-4 & 7-9pm, Friday, September 6th at the Rocky Point Funeral Home, 603 Route 25A Rocky Point, NY. Religious services 10am Saturday, September 7th at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, NY. Memoral donations my be made to . https:--www.stjude.org-donate rockypointfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rocky Point Funeral Home
Download Now