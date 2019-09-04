|
WERESNICK - Eleanor G. in her 83rd year on September 2, 2019 of Shoreham, NY. Devoted wife of the late William Weresnick. Beloved mother of William (Debbie) Weresnick of Rocky Point, NY and Greg (Laurel) Weresnick of Ridge, NY. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Shelley Kelly and Colleen. Visiting hours 2-4 & 7-9pm, Friday, September 6th at the Rocky Point Funeral Home, 603 Route 25A Rocky Point, NY. Religious services 10am Saturday, September 7th at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, NY. Memoral donations my be made to . https:--www.stjude.org-donate rockypointfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019