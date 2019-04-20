Home

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Westbury, NY
View Map
1925 - 2019
Elene Mortifoglio Notice
MORTIFOGLIO - Elene, of East Meadow, NY on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of Richard. Elene was the youngest of nine daughters all of whom pre-deceased her. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Reposing Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY on Tuesday 2-4 and 7- 9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 11:00 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019
