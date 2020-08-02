Elinore Norton

NORTON - Elinore, of Amity Harbor, NY passed away at her home on July 15th, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband John Norton 44 years ago and recently her daughter Irene Norton. Elinor is survived by her five loving children; John, Raymond, Larry, Deborah and Brian. Hers was a life dedicated to her family and friends. Elinor enjoyed being with her numerous grandchildren and her great grandchildren including two sets of twins. She had a zest for life right up to the end. Elinor is deep in our hearts and will be truly missed. She reposed at Powell Funeral Home and was buried in the Amityville Cemetery on July 22. Due to covid-19 a memorial is planned for a later date.







