Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elio Giorza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elio Giorza


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elio Giorza Notice
GIORZA - Elio, 95, of Huntington Station, on August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria Teresa. Loving father of Loretta Darmstadt (the late Billy) and Johanne Ribeiro (Joe). Cherished grandfather of Christie, Brian, Andrew (Karinna) and Jason (Erin). Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church at 9:30 AM on Friday. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elio's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now