GIORZA - Elio, 95, of Huntington Station, on August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria Teresa. Loving father of Loretta Darmstadt (the late Billy) and Johanne Ribeiro (Joe). Cherished grandfather of Christie, Brian, Andrew (Karinna) and Jason (Erin). Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass will be held at St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church at 9:30 AM on Friday. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019