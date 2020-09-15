MENDAY - Elisa C. 78, passed away at home September 5, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in the Bronx, NY , the only daughter of the late John and Violet (Di Cicco) Ruggiero. After graduating from Farmingdale High School, Long Island, she immediately began working at Mid Island Hospital in Bethpage and was quickly enrolled in the Operating Room Training Pro- gram. In November 1972, she met the love of her life, Neville E. Menday. They married in June 1973 and went on to live in Northern New England where they purchased and operated the Lakeside Motel on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH, eventually changing the name to the Family Crest Motel. Elisa and Neville volunteered in the community and organized several events to help those in need. Her children recall their lives on the lake as 'charmed' and 'magical'; they still say that theirs were the best parents that anyone could ever ask for. In addition to working in hospitals for almost 50 years, Elisa was a model and instructor with the Barbizon Modeling Company out of Boston, MA. She was also an amazing interior decor- ator. Elisa is survived by her daughter and caregiver Allison (Dennis) Norton and daughter Violette of Bradford, NH; son, Neville E. Menday of Windsor, VT and daughter Freya; brothers Michael Ruggiero of Moriches, NY, Richard Ruggiero of Elkton, MD, and John Ruggiero of Camp Verde, AZ; beloved cousin Linda Roberts (who was really more like her sister) of Whiting, NJ and daughter Michelle of Browns Mills, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Louis Ruggiero of Bethpage, NY and Robert Ruggiero of Tomah, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local VNA/Hospice Care or other palliative care group. The work that they do is immeasurable and we would haven been lost without them. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon, NH. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cem- etery. To leave a message of condolence and read this obituary in its entirety visit; www.rickerfuneralhome.com