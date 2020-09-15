1/1
Elisa C. Menday
1942 - 2020
MENDAY - Elisa C. 78, passed away at home September 5, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in the Bronx, NY , the only daughter of the late John and Violet (Di Cicco) Ruggiero. After graduating from Farmingdale High School, Long Island, she immediately began working at Mid Island Hospital in Bethpage and was quickly enrolled in the Operating Room Training Pro- gram. In November 1972, she met the love of her life, Neville E. Menday. They married in June 1973 and went on to live in Northern New England where they purchased and operated the Lakeside Motel on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH, eventually changing the name to the Family Crest Motel. Elisa and Neville volunteered in the community and organized several events to help those in need. Her children recall their lives on the lake as 'charmed' and 'magical'; they still say that theirs were the best parents that anyone could ever ask for. In addition to working in hospitals for almost 50 years, Elisa was a model and instructor with the Barbizon Modeling Company out of Boston, MA. She was also an amazing interior decor- ator. Elisa is survived by her daughter and caregiver Allison (Dennis) Norton and daughter Violette of Bradford, NH; son, Neville E. Menday of Windsor, VT and daughter Freya; brothers Michael Ruggiero of Moriches, NY, Richard Ruggiero of Elkton, MD, and John Ruggiero of Camp Verde, AZ; beloved cousin Linda Roberts (who was really more like her sister) of Whiting, NJ and daughter Michelle of Browns Mills, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Louis Ruggiero of Bethpage, NY and Robert Ruggiero of Tomah, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local VNA/Hospice Care or other palliative care group. The work that they do is immeasurable and we would haven been lost without them. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, September 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon, NH. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cem- etery. To leave a message of condolence and read this obituary in its entirety visit; www.rickerfuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lebanon
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lebanon
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
Spending Christmas at the Lakeside Motel on Mascoma Lake (I can't recall the year) was one of the highlights of my childhood. Aunt Elisa and Uncle Neville generously hosted the entire extended family at the hotel that year for a family reunion, and it was a warm and loving occasion. I didn't stay in touch, but still I mourn this loss.
TJ Ruggiero
Family
September 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to find comfort in the Lord and also be comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Stacy Hoover & Justin Ruggiero
Family
September 12, 2020
Rest in peace, dear sister. You provided one of the best gifts I ever received on my 12th birthday: guitar lessons and the cab fare to and from the music store. My late brother, Bob, provided an old jazz guitar that had a very warped neck and just like that, my passion was finally realized. It was the gift that kept on giving. To this day, when I play one of my guitars, I think of those first lessons. That was my sister, Elisa.
Rick Ruggiero
Brother
September 12, 2020
It is with sadness that we hear of Elisa’s passing. Our heartfelt sorrow
goes out to you Allison and Neville Jnr. and your families.

We are sure Elisa could have written a wonderful, full book on her
travels with my brother, Neville, and their children. In your grief
consolidate the memories and always keep them close.

We have fond memories of visits; especially 2013 for the wedding.
When our Mum and Dad returned from visits to Elisa and Neville we
waited intently to hear of the successes with love.
Elton, Rosemary, Kate and Adam
on behalf of the Aussie Menday family.
Elton Menday
Family
September 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loved one passing. I worked with her for a brief time in the OR at DHMC. She was always a very caring and nice lady. Always very upbeat and kind to all
Norma Menard
Coworker
September 11, 2020
A dear sister. Always there to help others in need. She will be remembered.
JOHN RUGGIERO
Brother
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mary Allen
Friend
September 10, 2020
Ali- so sorry for your loss. All your friends at band are thinking of you at this sad time.
Beth Paul
September 10, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Elisa. She was one of the kindest people I ever met, always very sweet to me when I was just a child. Wishing all her family the healing and peace that come with time.
Robert Hill
Friend
September 9, 2020
What an amazing life. Full of fulfillment and joy. Introduced me to corn pudding. Of course, my attempts to replicate her original never quite tasted the same. The short time I spent in her company were a joy and I am sure after a lifetime of helping others, she is due a rest now.
william ferguson
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this time of personal loss.
Stan & Linda Liang
Friend
September 9, 2020
Allie: We are so sorry for your loss. Our hearts ache for you and your family. Although we met her only a few times, it was easy to see that your mother was a special and kind person. We love you,
Joe and Mary Pobieglo
Mary Pobieglo
Friend
