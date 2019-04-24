Newsday Notices
SLAMM- Elisa R., 82, of Greenlawn, on April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Jr. Loving mother of Marie Fenter (Gerard), Joseph III (Marianne) and the late William (Nicole). Cherished grandmother of Joseph IV, Jennifer, Elisa, Gregory, Will, Olivia and Meredith. Dear sister of Marie Roseto and the late Frank Roseto (Rosemary). Visitation Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
