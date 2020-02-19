|
|
BUCHTA - Elisabeth, 100 years old from Mineola, on February 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Ilse Wighaus (the late Augie), Liz Kwiatkoski and the late George Butz (Susan). Cher-ished grandmother of 6, great-grandmother of 15 and great-great grandmother of 4. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown (2 Blks E. of Wantagh Pkwy). Prayer Service Friday, 11:00am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020