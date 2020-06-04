VANDELLI - Elisabeth, 93, died, Friday, May 29th, in her home. Ms. Vandelli was formerly of E. Northport. Ms. Vandelli graduated from Cathedral High School and then secretarial school. She worked at AC Sparkplug and then the Sheraton in her early years. After her marriage to Albert F. Vandelli in 1951, they lived in Hicksville and then E. Northport. She worked as a teacher's aide for many years while her children were in school and then retired from a career working for New York State. Elisabeth was an artist at heart. This passion and creative thinking showed up as a mother, and homeowner. As well as being a loving mother and grandmother, she had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes as well as designing and constructing elaborate costumes for her children at Halloween that included Raggedy Ann and Andy, a pumpkin and a giraffe. She designed and created several wall hangings.One included a European village. She used felt and crewel work to create a 3-D like village scene from a picture she found in a magazine. In addition, she designed and constructed a four seater couch with custom made parts. Elisabeth was also an avid gardener and had an eye for what looked nice. This and her creativity was evident in her gardening, as well. She created different types of gardens in her yard, including a shade garden and fish pond she constructed. She shared her love of gardening with her children and grandchildren. She also volunteered time at the Plantingfields Arboretum in Oyster Bay. Along with her love of gardening, she appreciated wildlife and ardently believed in it's conservation. She was a member of and helped to support the local Nature Conservancy. She also donated money to conservancies working to protect the polar bears and other endangered species. Born in 1926 in New York City, daughter of Alfred and Marie (Salles) Monnier. Survivors include her four daughters, Donacine Vandelli, Elise Hodgson (Paul), Jeanne Vandelli-Spangler, Anita Holland (Thomas) and son Marc Vandelli, granddaughters, Florence, Ashley, Kelly, grandsons Stephen Jr., lan, Thomas, Everett, a great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Albert Vandelli, siblings, Lucette Carter, Bernadette Monnier, John Louis Monnier and her son Stephen Vandelli. Funeral service is private. Arrangements entrusted to Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. Kings Park, NY. Visit www.clavtonkinospark.com to leave a condolence message.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 4, 2020.