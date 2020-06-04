Elisabeth Vandelli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANDELLI - Elisabeth, 93, died, Friday, May 29th, in her home. Ms. Vandelli was formerly of E. Northport. Ms. Vandelli graduated from Cathedral High School and then secretarial school. She worked at AC Sparkplug and then the Sheraton in her early years. After her marriage to Albert F. Vandelli in 1951, they lived in Hicksville and then E. Northport. She worked as a teacher's aide for many years while her children were in school and then retired from a career working for New York State. Elisabeth was an artist at heart. This passion and creative thinking showed up as a mother, and homeowner. As well as being a loving mother and grandmother, she had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes as well as designing and constructing elaborate costumes for her children at Halloween that included Raggedy Ann and Andy, a pumpkin and a giraffe. She designed and created several wall hangings.One included a European village. She used felt and crewel work to create a 3-D like village scene from a picture she found in a magazine. In addition, she designed and constructed a four seater couch with custom made parts. Elisabeth was also an avid gardener and had an eye for what looked nice. This and her creativity was evident in her gardening, as well. She created different types of gardens in her yard, including a shade garden and fish pond she constructed. She shared her love of gardening with her children and grandchildren. She also volunteered time at the Plantingfields Arboretum in Oyster Bay. Along with her love of gardening, she appreciated wildlife and ardently believed in it's conservation. She was a member of and helped to support the local Nature Conservancy. She also donated money to conservancies working to protect the polar bears and other endangered species. Born in 1926 in New York City, daughter of Alfred and Marie (Salles) Monnier. Survivors include her four daughters, Donacine Vandelli, Elise Hodgson (Paul), Jeanne Vandelli-Spangler, Anita Holland (Thomas) and son Marc Vandelli, granddaughters, Florence, Ashley, Kelly, grandsons Stephen Jr., lan, Thomas, Everett, a great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Albert Vandelli, siblings, Lucette Carter, Bernadette Monnier, John Louis Monnier and her son Stephen Vandelli. Funeral service is private. Arrangements entrusted to Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. Kings Park, NY. Visit www.clavtonkinospark.com to leave a condolence message.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton Funeral Home
25 Meadow Rd
Kings Park, NY 11754
(631) 269-6421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved