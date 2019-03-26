|
MARZANO - Elise, of Seaford, passed away on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the very recently deceased, William M. Elise is survived by her two sons, William J. Marzano of Greenfield Center, NY, and Robert D. Marzano of Seaford. Reposing together Wednesday morning 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass celebrating husband and wife will take place Wednesday 10:15 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Joint interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2019