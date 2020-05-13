Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elissa Barone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elissa D. Barone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elissa D. Barone Notice
BARONE - Elissa D., formerly of Ronkonkoma- Born on January 19, 1942. Passed away on Thursday, May 7,2020 at the age of 78 years old. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Tommy, Peter and Lisa. A loving mother-in-law to Paula, Dominique and Andrew. Loving grandmother of Jessie, Nick, Dylan, Shawn, Krista, Jenna, Althea, and Everett. Although we can not hear your voice or see your smile, we know that you walk beside us as you did before. You listen to our stories and wiped away our tears; you wrapped your arms around us, and you understood our fears. Although you are not visible to see with human eyes, we will talk to you in silence and we know that your spirit will reply. We will hear you forever in our hearts. We Love You Endlessly and will miss your beautiful presence forever.
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elissa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -