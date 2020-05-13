|
BARONE - Elissa D., formerly of Ronkonkoma- Born on January 19, 1942. Passed away on Thursday, May 7,2020 at the age of 78 years old. Beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother of Tommy, Peter and Lisa. A loving mother-in-law to Paula, Dominique and Andrew. Loving grandmother of Jessie, Nick, Dylan, Shawn, Krista, Jenna, Althea, and Everett. Although we can not hear your voice or see your smile, we know that you walk beside us as you did before. You listen to our stories and wiped away our tears; you wrapped your arms around us, and you understood our fears. Although you are not visible to see with human eyes, we will talk to you in silence and we know that your spirit will reply. We will hear you forever in our hearts. We Love You Endlessly and will miss your beautiful presence forever.
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020