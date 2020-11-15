FEINER - Elizabeth A., 90 of Rockville Centre passed away suddenly on October 31. She was a former resident of Merrick for over 50 years and an active member of Cure' of Ars Parish. Devoted wife of the late George, 43 years. Loving mother of Kathy Graustein, Gail, Beth (Greg) LaCasse, George (Gwynne). Cherished Grandmother to Bobby (Serena), Gillian, Tricia, Kristin (Kevin) Gerard, Kaitlin (Timmy) Pond, Taryn, Grace and Patrick and Adored Great-Grandmother to Gavin, Keira, Welles and Crew. Retired from the Merrick School District Business Office June, 1993 after 20 years. Past long time member of Hempstead Country Club and Atlantic Beach Club. Services were held at Macken Mortuary 11/4; Mass of Christian Burial, Cure' of Ars, Merrick 11/5. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery.







