GREFE - Elizabeth A. of Sea Cliff, NY. Beloved wife of Matthew, Jr. for 70 years. Loving mother of Matt Grefe (Loren), Cathy Sackett (Steve) and Liz DiMiceli (Larry). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Cathleen, Laura, Emily, Dawn, Matthew, Mary and Chris, and great-grandmother to 13 with 2 on the way. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Monday 10 am at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Contributions may be made to FASNY Firemen's Home https://firemenshome.com/
Published in Newsday from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019