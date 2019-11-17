Home

Elizabeth Agnes Larkin Rusowicz


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth Agnes Larkin Rusowicz Notice
RUSOWICZ - Elizabeth Agnes Larkin, 90, of Woodbridge, CT, formerly a resident of Copi-ague, loving wife of 75 years to the late Edward Rusowicz, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born in Astoria on April 3, 1929 to the late Patrick and Catherine Brady Larkin. She leaves her children; Claire Rusowicz and her husband John Orazem of Orange, CT, and Edward Rusowicz of Irvine, CA. She also leaves her grandchildren; Luke Rusowicz-Orazem, Kellene and Caitlin Rusowicz and Sandra Earick-son. Besides her husband Edward, she is predeceased by her son James Rusowicz, and granddaughter Willa Rusowicz. A graveside service was held on November 8, 2019 in Calverton National Cemetery in Long Island, where she was interred with her husband Edward. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden, CT. To see Elizabeth's obituary online, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2019
