|
|
CHIAMPOU - Elizabeth Ann (nee Cooney) on June 10th, 2019, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia with family at her side. For her full obituary, see https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/virginia-beach-va/elizabeth-chiampou-8739784. A viewing will be held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home in Virginia Beach, VA from 6pm 8pm on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 and a funeral will follow at 11am on Friday, June 14th, at Saint Gregory's Church, Virginia Beach.
Published in Newsday from June 13 to June 14, 2019