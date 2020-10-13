MALIZIA - Elizabeth Ann of Levittown, NY on October 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Michael (Candy), Edward, and Louis (Susan). Cherished grandmother of Amanda Farina (Paul), Angela, and Anthony. Predeceased by her adored siblings Mary Ellen and Edward. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2pm - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11:30am, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at Flushing Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com