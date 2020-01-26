Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Levittown, NY
Elizabeth Barrett Notice
BARRETT - Elizabeth of Hicksville, NY on January 24, 2020 at the age of 67. Devoted daughter of Mary and the late Donald Barrett. Loving sister of Mary (James) Cleary, Donald (Charlene), Patty (Tom) Macho, Kathy (Don Beckers) Barrett, Stephen (Jennifer) and Paul (Patricia). Adored aunt of 15 nieces and nephews. Beloved aunt of 7 great-grand-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, 3-7 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10:00 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020
