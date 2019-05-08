|
|
BRAUNREUTHER - Elizabeth on May 6, 2019 of East Quogue, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Karen Stanton, Joseph, Richard and the late Mark. Devoted sister of Patricia Rescigno, also cherished by 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild. Arrangements entrusted to the R.J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. 94 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 am at St. Rosalie's R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. www.rjosheafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019