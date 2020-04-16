Newsday Notices
Moloney Funeral Home
130 Carleton Avenue
Central Islip, NY 11722
(631) 234-6000
Elizabeth C. Cupo

Elizabeth C. Cupo Notice
CUPO - Elizabeth C., of Brent-wood, NY on April 9, 2020 in her 98th year. Lifelong parishioner at St. John of God RC Church, Central Islip. Loving mother of the late Patrick Eichele. Cherished grandmother of Kelly Hurlbert (David), Patrick Eichele and great grandmother of Grace and Joshua. Adored sister of the late Marion Smith. Dear mother in law of Gloria Eichele. Beloved aunt of Edward (Joyce), Joseph (Linda) and James McGuire (Jeanette). Arrangements entrusted to Moloney Funeral Home, Central Islip. A private interment was held at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip. Moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020
