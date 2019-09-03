Home

Clarke - Elizabeth Betty of East Rockaway on September 1, 2019 at age 77 Beloved wife of the late Roy Bennett. Loving mother of Linda Quinn (Kevin), Michael Clarke (the late Mariae), Margaret Craig (Chris), Casey Nasta (Danny), and Kelly Corley (Robert). Dear sister of the late Margaret Mosscrop, and the late Richard and Charles Halk. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Marisa, Dominick, Hannah, Christopher, Madeline, Ethan, and Kaitlyn. Family receiving friends Wednesday 4pm - 8pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral mass Thursday 9:45 am Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019
