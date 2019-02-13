|
DOWLING-Elizabeth M. (Betty) on February 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late George. Devoted mother of William (Patricia), James (Barbara) and Andrew. Beloved sister of Helen Monahan (Martin) and Noreen McGuire (Jack). Cher- ished grandmother of Britney, Brandon and William II. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Betty was a devoted em- ployee of the Nassau County Medical Society for forty years where she retired as the Assistant Executive Director. Family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 at M. A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY 11746. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:45am at St. Hugh of Lincoln R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019