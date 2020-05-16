|
MAGRO - Elizabeth Ethel, 89 of Farmingdale, passed May 14, 2020. She was born to Charles and Ethel Dorschuck on December 14, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. "Sis" as she was called by her 5 brothers - Arthur, Charles, Lawrence, William and Thomas - was the youngest. She married her true love, Frank Magro, on February 11, 1950, who passed in 2012 after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her children and their spouses, William (Shannon) of Rockville MD, Frank of Farmingdale, NY, John (Shannon) of Frederick, MD, Diane Avila of Calabasas, CA, Mike (Donna) of Farmingdale, NY, Karen Herndon of Rockville, MD, and James (Evelina) of Asharoken, NY. She had 15 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Our mother grew up in a different time when most women didn't work and she stayed home to raise her family. When we got older and had children of our own, we realized she had the toughest job in the world and we didn't always make it easy on her. We loved her cooking and devoured most meals but were especially fond of her mac and cheese, baked clams, and baked ziti. She tried to hide her homemade M&M and Christmas cookies but we always found them. She disciplined us when we needed it with a wooden spoon or shoe on occasion but mostly sat us down and taught us right from wrong. When we got older and thought we knew everything, she would wait up, worry and pray. She was always there for us and somehow miraculously showed up in our rooms in the middle of the night when we called "Ma." It didn't stop when we grew up and had families of our own. Without hesitation she would drop everything she was doing to help. She never asked or wanted much except a family that was devoted and loved one another. She taught us about forgiveness, fortitude, and faith. We will miss her singing the songs from her generation, her gracefulness while dancing, and gentle reassuring touch. Later in life, she often told us how blessed she was to have such a wonderful family but in reality we were the ones who were blessed because she loved us all. Her "legacy of love" will continue because it will be passed on to future generations. Tell Dad we miss him. We know you will continue to watch over your family just remember "We love you more." Elizabeth will be buried with her husband at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Inn located in Melville. Their loving care was a great comfort to us all. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc . Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2020