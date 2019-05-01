Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Elizabeth Fedorowicz
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fedorowicz
Elizabeth Fedorowicz

Elizabeth Fedorowicz Notice
FEDOROWICZ- Elizabeth Grace, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away April 23, 2019. A native of Hempstead, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Grace Atherton Schneider. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband Chester, and her siblings Robert and David Schneider and Kathleen Tuthill. She is survived by her daughters, Aimee Cain (Jerry Fischer) of TN, and Meg Cain of NJ; son, Jon Cain of OR; grandson, Tim Marlin of TN; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved Daisy. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nes-conset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visitation on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Closing prayer on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019
