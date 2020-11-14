1/
Elizabeth Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIELDS - Elizabeth "Betty" R. of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY passed away on November 13th 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Fields. Loving mother of 6 beautiful children. Cherished sister of the late Nicholas, Marie and John Gismondi. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. Devoted pratical nurse of 20 years. Just one very strong woman. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home 132 Ronkonkoma Ave Ronkonkoma, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM St. Joseph's RC Church Ronkonkoma, NY. Private burial to be held at Long Island National Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Sunday 5-9 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Good Shepherd Hospice. www.moloneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved