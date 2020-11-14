FIELDS - Elizabeth "Betty" R. of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY passed away on November 13th 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Fields. Loving mother of 6 beautiful children. Cherished sister of the late Nicholas, Marie and John Gismondi. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. Devoted pratical nurse of 20 years. Just one very strong woman. Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Lake Funeral Home 132 Ronkonkoma Ave Ronkonkoma, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM St. Joseph's RC Church Ronkonkoma, NY. Private burial to be held at Long Island National Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Sunday 5-9 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Good Shepherd Hospice. www.moloneyfh.com