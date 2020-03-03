|
|
FISCHER - Elizabeth A., 84, of Huntington, passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert A. Fischer. Elizabeth created a home filled with love and laughter where everyone felt welcomed. She will always be adored as the mother of Mark (Bridget) Fischer and Carolyn (John) Brunetti; and as the fun and loving grandmother of Ryan & Blair Brunetti & Gavin Fischer. Elizabeth's warm personality, big heart and positive outlook will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Friday 6-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 in Elizabeth's name would be greatly appreciated. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020