Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
Interment
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Huntington, NY
Elizabeth Fischer

Elizabeth Fischer Notice
FISCHER - Elizabeth A., 84, of Huntington, passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert A. Fischer. Elizabeth created a home filled with love and laughter where everyone felt welcomed. She will always be adored as the mother of Mark (Bridget) Fischer and Carolyn (John) Brunetti; and as the fun and loving grandmother of Ryan & Blair Brunetti & Gavin Fischer. Elizabeth's warm personality, big heart and positive outlook will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation Friday 6-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 in Elizabeth's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020
