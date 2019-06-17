Newsday Notices
FITZPATRICK - Elizabeth M. "Betty"of Nesconset, NY on June 14, 2019 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Philip J. Devoted mother of Ann M. Buscemi (Peter), Philip K. and Paul J. (Rose Ann). Adored grandmother of Kevin, Kate, Caroline, Ryan and Lily. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at Holy Cross RC Church, Nesconset, NY. Interment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com.
Published in Newsday on June 17, 2019
