GAMBINO- Elizabeth (Bette) Gambino, 85, went home to be with the Lord, May 13th, 2020. Bette was a loving wife to the late Ernest E. Gambino. Dedicated mother to Michael (Margaret) & Jeanne (Michael) Carver. Proud grandmother to Mariel & Matthew Gambino, & Meghan & Christopher Carver; As well as a great-grand- mother to Luca Gambino. She held very dear to her Irish Catholic heritage. While she will be greatly missed here on earth, she will be joyously celebrated in Heaven. Private Internment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. A Memorial will be planned for a later date. Donations can be made in Bette's name to St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Sayville, New York. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. We ask that any friends or family that would like to pay a tribute to Elizabeth visit our website Manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020