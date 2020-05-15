Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reginald H. Tuthill Funeral Home - Riverhead
406 East Main St.
Riverhead, NY 11901
631-727-2403
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calverton National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Gambino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Bette) Gambino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (Bette) Gambino Notice
GAMBINO- Elizabeth (Bette) Gambino, 85, went home to be with the Lord, May 13th, 2020. Bette was a loving wife to the late Ernest E. Gambino. Dedicated mother to Michael (Margaret) & Jeanne (Michael) Carver. Proud grandmother to Mariel & Matthew Gambino, & Meghan & Christopher Carver; As well as a great-grand- mother to Luca Gambino. She held very dear to her Irish Catholic heritage. While she will be greatly missed here on earth, she will be joyously celebrated in Heaven. Private Internment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. A Memorial will be planned for a later date. Donations can be made in Bette's name to St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Sayville, New York. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. We ask that any friends or family that would like to pay a tribute to Elizabeth visit our website Manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reginald H. Tuthill Funeral Home - Riverhead
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -