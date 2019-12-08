Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
GATES - Elizabeth "Betty" on December 7, 2019, in her 88th year of Centerport. Beloved wife of the late Ed. Loving mother of the late Edward (Michelle), the late Cathlyn, Elizabeth, Kerry, Christopher and Kevin. Beloved grandmother of Edward, Darryl, Jackie, Evan, Jessie, the late Corey, Shannon, Casey, Mac and Carlie. Proud great-grandmother of Alex, Logan and Ella with one on the way. You will always be with us; we were blessed to have you. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Sunday 7-9 pm and Monday 2-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Private cremation to follow. The family request donations to be made in Betty's memory to Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk at 505 Main street Northport, NY 11768. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
