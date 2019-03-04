|
|
GEYER - Elizabeth A., of Baldwin and East Marion on March 1, 2019 just shy of her 88th birthday. Beloved sister of the late Philip G. Geyer (JoAnn). Cherished aunt to Gigi Marasco (Paul), John Geyer (Lisa), the late Jimmy Geyer (Cathy) and Phil J. Geyer (Leanna). Loving great aunt to Joey, Rachel, Laura, Matthew, Philip and Michele and great-grand aunt to Alexandra. Liz was an accomplished teacher, premier chocolate chip cookie baker and a friend to many. She will be missed. Reposing at Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel Monday from 5-8 pm, Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 am at St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019