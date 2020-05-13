Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Service
Private
Saint Aidan's RC Church
Elizabeth J. O'Sullivan Notice
O'SULLIVAN - Elizabeth J. "Betty" of Williston Park NY, Born in Ireland. Passed peacefully on May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Denis. Devoted mother of Chrisdina Elizabeth Peters (Mike). Loving grandmother of Michael Denis Peters and James Kenneth Peters. Active member of The Irish American Society, Mineola, NY and Grand Marshall of The Saint Patricks Parade March of 2007. Private family wake Thursday followed by a Blessing outside Saint Aidan's RC Church on May 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. She will be the first Interment at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Old Westbury, New York. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020
