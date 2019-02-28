Home

Eppig - Betty J. of West Islip, LI, on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Eppig. Loving mother of William Eppig, Susan Madey, Thomas Eppig, Edward Eppig and the late James Eppig. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 17. Original owner of Eppig Gardens with her husband Louis. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:45AM, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Visiting Friday 4:00PM until 8:00PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2019
