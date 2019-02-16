|
JOHNSON - Elizabeth E. formerly of Levittown, NY on February 14, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Anthony George. Loving mother of Catherine Moran (James) and Michael Grant (Madeline). Cherished grandmother of James, Justin (Corinne), and Michelle. Adored sister of John and Judith. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home at 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious service at 8pm. Funeral Tuesday, 10am - 10:30am, with an interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2019