Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Elizabeth Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson Notice
JOHNSON - Elizabeth E. formerly of Levittown, NY on February 14, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Anthony George. Loving mother of Catherine Moran (James) and Michael Grant (Madeline). Cherished grandmother of James, Justin (Corinne), and Michelle. Adored sister of John and Judith. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home at 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious service at 8pm. Funeral Tuesday, 10am - 10:30am, with an interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2019
