JOHNSON - Elizabeth C. on October 8, 2019, age 85, of Syosset, NY. Beloved wife of Raymond. Loving mother of Thomas (Maureen), and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Stephanie, Viktoria, Finn, Skye and Tucker. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. She was a devoted Licensed Funeral Director and Lady Attendant for many years. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South Street Oyster Bay, NY, Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Friday, 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 9, 2019