KERRIGAN - Elizabeth M., of Islip, LI on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kerrigan. Devoted mother of Kathleen M. (John) Abruzzo, John J. Kerrigan, Patricia A. (Jack) Rovello, Elizabeth F. (Jody Mock) Kerrigan and Monique A. (Richard) Elling. Cherished grandmother of 13. Adored great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of Helen Dauplaise, the late John Williams, the late Fran Ide and the late Barbara Gill. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI on Wednesday at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip, LI. Visiting Tuesday, 2:00 pm until 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:30 pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
