Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:15 AM
Holy Family RC Church
5 Fordham Avenue
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Kobel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Kobel Notice
KOBEL - Elizabeth (Betty) Frances (nee Byrne), of West-bury, NY, formerly of Laurel, NY, on February 21, 2019, at the age of 86 and surrounded by her children. Devoted wife of 53 years to the late Peter J. Kobel. Loving mother of Peter (Janet), John (Maria), Alice, Martin, Raymond, James (Lisa) and the late Thomas. Che-rished grandmother of Kristin, Matthew, Victoria, Meghan, Alexandra, Peter, Martin, Thomas, Elizabeth, Emma, Jillian, Olivia and the late baby Michael. Caring aunt to William (Katherine) and Joseph (Susan) Fields, and Elizabeth (Patrick) Boone. Guardian Angel to Lorraine and Kevin Barry. She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Alice Byrne, and her sisters, baby Mary Byrne and Alice Fields. Elizabeth was a 1954 graduate of the Bellevue School of Nursing and continued her career on Long Island at Meadowbrook Hospital. After marrying Peter in 1956 and having her first child, she left nursing to pursue her other passion, raising her seven children. Nonetheless, her nursing continued by virtue of the number of scrapes cleaned, wounds bandaged, tears wiped, and medical advice provided to many neighborhood children. The family will receive friends at the Dono-hue-Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY, from 7-9 PM on Saturday, and from 2-4 PM on Sunday. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25 at 11:15 AM at Holy Family RC Church, 5 Fordham Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation in Elizabeth's memory @ www.liaf.org www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now