KOBEL - Elizabeth (Betty) Frances (nee Byrne), of West-bury, NY, formerly of Laurel, NY, on February 21, 2019, at the age of 86 and surrounded by her children. Devoted wife of 53 years to the late Peter J. Kobel. Loving mother of Peter (Janet), John (Maria), Alice, Martin, Raymond, James (Lisa) and the late Thomas. Che-rished grandmother of Kristin, Matthew, Victoria, Meghan, Alexandra, Peter, Martin, Thomas, Elizabeth, Emma, Jillian, Olivia and the late baby Michael. Caring aunt to William (Katherine) and Joseph (Susan) Fields, and Elizabeth (Patrick) Boone. Guardian Angel to Lorraine and Kevin Barry. She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander and Alice Byrne, and her sisters, baby Mary Byrne and Alice Fields. Elizabeth was a 1954 graduate of the Bellevue School of Nursing and continued her career on Long Island at Meadowbrook Hospital. After marrying Peter in 1956 and having her first child, she left nursing to pursue her other passion, raising her seven children. Nonetheless, her nursing continued by virtue of the number of scrapes cleaned, wounds bandaged, tears wiped, and medical advice provided to many neighborhood children. The family will receive friends at the Dono-hue-Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY, from 7-9 PM on Saturday, and from 2-4 PM on Sunday. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25 at 11:15 AM at Holy Family RC Church, 5 Fordham Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation in Elizabeth's memory @ www.liaf.org www.donohue-cecere.com Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary