|
|
LEPARIK- Elizabeth E., a long- time resident of Garden City, NY and faithful parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish on December 7, 2019. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass Friday 10 am at St. Joseph's R.C.C., Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made to: Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Boulevard, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019