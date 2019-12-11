Home

Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C.C.
Garden City, NY
View Map
Elizabeth Leparik Notice
LEPARIK- Elizabeth E., a long- time resident of Garden City, NY and faithful parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish on December 7, 2019. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY. Mass Friday 10 am at St. Joseph's R.C.C., Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made to: Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Boulevard, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019
