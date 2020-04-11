|
LOMBARDI - Elizabeth Mary (nee Rojas), of Brookhaven Hamlet, NY, entered God's arms on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Elizabeth's memory will be embraced by her family forever - She was the loving wife of nearly 45 years to Gary Nicholas, Beloved Mother to son, Michael Joseph, and his wife, Jessica Cotter, of Fairfield, CT and daughter, Jennifer Mary, of Central Islip, NY. Proud Grandmother to Isabella Grace (12 yrs.), Michael James "MJ" (8 yrs.), and London Quinn (4 yrs.) Lombardi. Elizabeth was predeceased by her father and mother, Mario and Teresita Rojas, of Levittown, NY. She is the dear Sister of Mario Rojas and his wife, Regina, of Oyster Bay and their two children, Tami & Joseph; Cathy Lambrianidis and her husband, Otto, of Bayside Queens, and their three children, Alex, Aidan, and Christina; Frank Rojas and his wife, Gina, of Levittown, along with their three children, Emelia, Dean, and Evan; And John Rojas and his wife, Claudine, of Levittown, with their daughter, Brianna. Devoted Sister-In-Law to Gina Lombardi and her daughter, Nikki; Tommy Lombardi and his wife, Kristine, of Levittown and their three children, Tommy, Charlie, and Jake; Lisa Alvino and her husband, Rob, of Levittown and their four children, Sam, Alexis, Jamie, and Nicholas; And Linda Lombardi of Farmingdale. Born in Jamaica, Queens, Elizabeth attended St. Bernard's Catholic School and Levittown Memorial High School, where she excelled as an Honor Roll Student, chairing several school clubs and being voted "Most School Spirited" by her teachers and peers. She met the Love of Her Life, Gary, at Mays Department Store and while he attended Levittown Division, Memorial's rival high school, their friendship blossomed into the greatest Love Story and Partnership of all time. They happily married on May 11th, 1975 in St. Bernard's Church, and began building a beautiful life together on Long Island that soon included their children, Michael and Jennifer. She always lived life to the fullest with her family by her side, bossing Gary around (he always did what he was told), watching her son excel on the Georgetown & Philadelphia Phillies baseball field, and enjoying all of her daughter's dance performances, both on the June Claire stage & the Villanova Basketball Court. Elizabeth personified a life of "Service Above Self," devoting her entire heart and soul to her family, both immediate and extended. She took immense pride in taking care of everybody and sharing her love of cooking with them. She was always making meals for her children, grandchildren, and siblings, and those in need, especially within the Mary Immaculate Parish community, as she considered them part of her extended family. With her loving heart and angelic smile, Elizabeth will be truly missed by all. She was a beacon of light and the rock upon which her family rested. Her unconditional love and devotion to her husband and two children, as well as to every single member of her family, will continue to shine - the flame of which will never die. Mommy - we love you with all our hearts, and we thank you for your strength, courage, and loving embrace. We promise to always watch over one another as strongly as you did for us. Until we meet again, Sleep with the Angels. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes and services were private due to the COVID pandemic. A more public celebration of Liz's life will be held at a later date. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2020