SHAUGHNESSY - Elizabeth M. age 91, of Sayville, on June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Julie), Michael (Digna) Patricia (John) Rodriguez, Terence (Mary), Kevin (Jean), Brian (Joanne) and Moira (Mauricio) Rojas. Adored grandmother of Colleen, Erin, Michael, Kieran, Samantha, Kerri Ann and John. Cherished great-grandmother of Conor, Brody, Logan, Frances, Noah, Lucas and the late Cameron. Funeral Mass 10:00am Tuesday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.