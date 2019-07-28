Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
MAHON - Elizabeth M. "Betty" a long time resident of Wantagh, NY, on July 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of John P, for over 69 years. Loving mother of Carol Ann Salazar (Anthony), Eileen Price (Paul), Teresa Tavelli (Mark), Patricia Rosaschi (Charles), Barbara, Beth Mooney (Jay), James (Stephanie), Larry (Joan), Ken (Mary Beth), Stephen (Tara), and Brian (Tracie). Cherished by her 28 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Adored by her predeceased siblings William Fleenor and Robert Fleenor. Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Family will receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKYW) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 11:15 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019
