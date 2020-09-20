MARINUZZI-GACKOWSKI - Elizabeth, 86, of Bethpage on September 16, 2020. Proud Lieutenant of the United States Navy Nurse Corps from 1956-1958. Born on October 20, 1933 in Long Island City. Earned her Nursing degree from Kings County Medical Center. Former Industrial Nurse at Gimbles and NYU Health Services in Washington Square. Devoted School Nurse at Northside School in East Williston. Faithful member of St. Martin of Tours Young at Heart. Beloved mother of Pamela Botway, Susan Gackowski, and Beth Ann Wallendorf (Charles). Loving grandmother of Amanda, Natasha, John, Joseph, Cheyenne and Elizabeth. Adored great-grandmother of Ravenna Botway. Predeceaced by her sister Pam Kinder and brother John Marinuzzi Jr. Cherished cousin of Thomas Osbourne and Diana Marinuzzi and many nieces and newphews The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Charles Cemetery.







