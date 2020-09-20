1/1
Elizabeth MARINUZZI-GACKOWSKI
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARINUZZI-GACKOWSKI - Elizabeth, 86, of Bethpage on September 16, 2020. Proud Lieutenant of the United States Navy Nurse Corps from 1956-1958. Born on October 20, 1933 in Long Island City. Earned her Nursing degree from Kings County Medical Center. Former Industrial Nurse at Gimbles and NYU Health Services in Washington Square. Devoted School Nurse at Northside School in East Williston. Faithful member of St. Martin of Tours Young at Heart. Beloved mother of Pamela Botway, Susan Gackowski, and Beth Ann Wallendorf (Charles). Loving grandmother of Amanda, Natasha, John, Joseph, Cheyenne and Elizabeth. Adored great-grandmother of Ravenna Botway. Predeceaced by her sister Pam Kinder and brother John Marinuzzi Jr. Cherished cousin of Thomas Osbourne and Diana Marinuzzi and many nieces and newphews The family will receive visitors Monday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10am at St. Martin of Tours Church. Interment with military honors following at St. Charles Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Interment
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved