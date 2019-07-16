|
MARTIN- Elizabeth, "Betty" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Martin. Loving mother of Patricia McKenna and Richard Martin. Devoted grandmother of Sean (Jessica) McKenna, Richard (Lisa) Martin and Michele (Steve) Lucas. Cherished great grandmother of Elise McKenna. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Fives Patchogue Funeral Home, 326 E. Main St. Patchogue. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00am St Francis de Sales R.C. Church, Patchogue, NY. Private burial to follow. www.fivesfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers Donations to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019