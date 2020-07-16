Elizabeth McHale

McHALE - Elizabeth (nee Schrafel) of Floral Park, NY on July 14, 2020 at the age of 61.Devoted wife of Brian McHale.Loving daughter of Alfred and Barbara Schrafel. Fond sister of Richard (Carol), Robert (Terry) and Thomas (Jane).Cherished aunt of 12 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews. Liz was a teacher at the Hillside Grade School in New Hyde Park for 30 Years. Visiting will be Thursday and Friday 2-5pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park NY. Mass Saturday, 9:15am at Our Lady Victory Church, Floral Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Parish Outreach Food Pantry Program.







