PATREY-MICHAUD - Elizabeth of Farmingdale, formerly of Little Neck, on February 25, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Daniel (Bernadette), Michael, Kenneth (Jean) and John, deceased. Grandmother of Heather, Seth, Sarah, Danielle, Jesse, Vincent, Natalie, Theresa, Emily and Timothy. Great Grandmother of Jaden and Sadie. Past Chief Daughter - Lady MacKenzie Lodge - Daughters of Scotia. Viewing Friday, at Law Funeral Home, 2-4 & 7-9pm, Massapequa, NY. Service at 10:30am on Saturday, also at Law Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetary.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019